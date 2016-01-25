Dr. Dan Deac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dan Deac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Infants & Children PA1401 Forum Way Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 478-1104
Wellington2789 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 898-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very Professional, got me through early heart problems. Got me thru open Heart surgery,pacemaker,and AFIB problems.
About Dr. Dan Deac, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- U Ill Coll Med
- University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Tirgu-Mures
Dr. Deac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Deac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deac works at
Dr. Deac has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more.
Dr. Deac speaks Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.