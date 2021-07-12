See All Podiatrists in Broomall, PA
Dr. Dana Dober, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Broomall, PA
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dana Dober, DPM

Dr. Dana Dober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Dober works at Art of Podiatry Inc. in Broomall, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Dober's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Art of Podiatry Inc.
    590 Reed Rd Ste 6, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 472-6726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dana Dober, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467645705
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dober works at Art of Podiatry Inc. in Broomall, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dober’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

