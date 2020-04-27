Dr. Dana Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Jeng, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Jeng, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Locations
Spicewood Dermatology13642 N Highway 183 Ste A, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 331-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She takes the time to really listen. I am disabled due to sever Psoriasis and 14 dr.'s turned me away. Dr. Jeng is the first Dr. that would keep me as a patient. That says a lot right there!
About Dr. Dana Jeng, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396728309
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.