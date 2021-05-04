Dr. Dana McDermott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana McDermott, DO
Overview of Dr. Dana McDermott, DO
Dr. Dana McDermott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. McDermott's Office Locations
Montage Medical Group Specialty Services23845 Holman Hwy Ste 210, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 620-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous! Good people skills and very knowledgeable. I’ve been really happy having her work with me to figure out what my body is saying.
About Dr. Dana McDermott, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.