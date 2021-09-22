See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Dana Verch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dana Verch, MD

Dr. Dana Verch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Verch works at Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verch's Office Locations

    Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.
    1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-2307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Systemic Chondromalacia
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Broken Arm
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pediatric Fractures
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Soft Tissue Disorders
Spondylosis
Sports Injuries
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • Western Health Advantage

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Verch gave me a cortisone shot in my left knee and I didn't even feel it. He also performed a total knee replacement on my right knee and did an excellent job. I would definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
    Sharon Marquez — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Dana Verch, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1720064868
    Education & Certifications

    Washington Orth Knee Clin
    Medical College Penn
