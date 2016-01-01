Overview

Dr. Dana Zanone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Zanone works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.