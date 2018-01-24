Overview

Dr. Mark Oberlies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Oberlies works at MDVIP - Omaha, Nebraska in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.