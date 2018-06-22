See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Achtman works at DSA Dermatology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    DSA Dermatology
    5072 W Plano Pkwy Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 362-9567
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 22, 2018
    I've been to at least three other dermatologists for my eczema without any success. At best, I was told to use lotion more regularly. Finally, I went to Dr. Achtman and he prescribed me the medication necessary to finally get rid of my patches of eczema, one of which has stubbornly refused to go away for over 20 years. Highly recommend him.
    David in Plano, TX — Jun 22, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1255389102
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wellesley Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Achtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Achtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Achtman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Achtman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

