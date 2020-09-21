Dr. Daniel Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Alter, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Alter, MD
Dr. Daniel Alter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Alter's Office Locations
Midwest Retina Consultants Sc8901 Golf Rd Ste 202, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 698-6300
AMITA Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Bldg 1 Ste 505, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 394-1840
Midwest Retina Consultants800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 730, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 394-3933
Midwest Retina Consultants1100 W Central Rd Ste 306, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 698-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alter did an excellent job of repairing my detached retina. He has a sort of distant bedside manner and does not always explain everything clearly. I do think he is an excellent doctor but has a personality you have to get used to for sure
About Dr. Daniel Alter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1033184528
Education & Certifications
- Macneal Memorial Hospital Berwyn Illinois
- University of Illinois
