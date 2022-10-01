Dr. Daniel Baik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Baik, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Baik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Dr. Baik works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baik is great. He's attentive and caring. I remember once I called his office, he was unavailable and the receptionist said she would have him call me back. I thought, "Yeah sure". Well wouldn't you know the man ACTUALLY called me back! and was concerned about me and finding a solution to my problem. Very easy to talk to and listens. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Baik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1851738819
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baik.
