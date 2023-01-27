Dr. Daniel Barba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Barba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Barba, MD
Dr. Daniel Barba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Barba's Office Locations
Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to speak with. Recognizes your concerns
About Dr. Daniel Barba, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407128580
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic Center For Spinal Disorders
- University Of Buffalo
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
