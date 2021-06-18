Dr. Daniel Beggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Beggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Beggs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic clinic6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He always listens to me when I tell how I feel
About Dr. Daniel Beggs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
