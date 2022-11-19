Dr. Borgstadt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Dan Borgstadt MD Inc.255 W Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 326-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Borgstadt since moving to Fresno in the mid 80's. We moved away for about 10 years before retiring and moving back to the area. We called Dr. Borgstadt and asked if he would take us back. Luckily for us, he did. Dr. Borgstadt is, by nature, friendly and he listens closely to arrive at an appropriate diagnosis and prescribes what needs to be done to get you back to feeling well again. He doesn't prescribe medications unless he feels they will be beneficial. Rather, he takes his time and discusses what you, as a patient, can do to help yourself. Best of all, he is available anytime of day or night including weekends - often when you need him most. We hope he continues practicing medicine for a long time...
About Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457332330
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- Oral Roberts University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borgstadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgstadt speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.