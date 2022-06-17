Dr. Bujanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bujanda, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Bujanda, MD
Dr. Daniel Bujanda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bujanda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bujanda's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Nm Gastroenterology1691 Galisteo St Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-5631
-
2
Hospital District 6 - Anthony Campus485 N Ks Hwy 2, Anthony, KS 67003 Directions (620) 914-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bujanda?
Excellent. Dr. Bujanda is very efficent. His staff is very competent and kind. They answered all my questions. I was apprehensive about this procedure, but it went well.
About Dr. Daniel Bujanda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1285993501
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bujanda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bujanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bujanda works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bujanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bujanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bujanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bujanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.