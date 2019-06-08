Overview of Dr. Daniel Carr, MD

Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.