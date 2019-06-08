Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carr, MD
Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Georgia Cancer Specialists132 Old Norton Rd Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30215 Directions (678) 817-1117
Georgia Cancer Specialists- Emory Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1185, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 223-0792
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Carr is one of the kindest men I’ve ever known. Excellent Doctor who really cares about his patients.
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
