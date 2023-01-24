Dr. Daniel Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Caruso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Caruso, MD
Dr. Daniel Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Caruso's Office Locations
Oceanside Urology LLC221 Greenwich Cir Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 746-9227
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of dr. Caruso's for going on 8 years. I have consulted with 11 other urologists in S. FL, but continue to travel 40 miles to see dr. Caruso. With recurring bladder cancer, I have found him the most understanding, consoling and conversant dr. available for treatment of this ailmant. Other patients have this same evaluation as you will find by the schedule that he maintains.
About Dr. Daniel Caruso, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144481615
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Jackson Health System
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
