Overview

Dr. Daniel Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ and Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.