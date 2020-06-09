See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Munster, IN
Dr. Daniel Cha, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (51)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Cha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Cha works at Centers for Pain Control in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Centers for Pain Control Munster
    1928 45TH ST, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 476-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Rita Ronco McKean — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Cha, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063442051
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois Hospital
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
    • Hurley Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cha works at Centers for Pain Control in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cha’s profile.

    Dr. Cha has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
