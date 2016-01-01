Overview of Dr. Daniel Chueh, MD

Dr. Daniel Chueh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Chueh works at Advantage Neuropsychiatric Assoc. in Orange, CA with other offices in Bellflower, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.