Dr. Daniel Chueh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Chueh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Dr. Chueh's Office Locations
Advantage Neuropsychiatric Assoc.1010 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-4300
Cerritos Vista Healthcare Center17836 Woodruff Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (714) 633-4300
Colonial Care Center1913 E 5th St, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (714) 633-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1174589642
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chueh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chueh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chueh has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chueh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chueh speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chueh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chueh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chueh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chueh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.