Overview of Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD

Dr. Daniel Cobb, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Cobb works at The Neurological Center of North Georgia, LLC in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.