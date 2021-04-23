Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD
Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cochran works at
Dr. Cochran's Office Locations
Norman Neurosurgery Associates724 24th Ave NW Ste 220, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 307-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cochran has been wonderful! I have enjoyed every visit with he and his staff. He sat and took time with me, whether it was a televisit or an in-person visit, even so far as to go through a list of questions I had as well as show me my CT and explain all that was going on. He was very patient and his staff has always been kind and caring as well. Dr. Cochran referred me through a treatment plan that has now significantly improved my quality of life and for that I am forever grateful. God bless Dr. Cochran and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Daniel Cochran, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1528195252
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch of Med/Wake Forest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
- University Of Louisville
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma Christian University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochran works at
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.