Dr. Daniel Coffey, MD
Dr. Daniel Coffey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI.
Pcm Medical Service PC737 N Grand Ave, Lansing, MI 48906 Directions (517) 372-0500
Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915 Directions (517) 332-1200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Lucas Julien1627 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 100, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 372-0500
Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 332-1200
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Coffey is a great surgeon. That is all that matters.
- General Surgery
- English
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Coffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
