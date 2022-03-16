Dr. Daniel Cohen-Neamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen-Neamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cohen-Neamie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cohen-Neamie, MD
Dr. Daniel Cohen-Neamie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cohen-Neamie works at
Dr. Cohen-Neamie's Office Locations
Urology Center of Winter Park315 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 440-9209
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I today had my one year follow-up and exam. This was the best thing I have ever done to improve my quality of life. I can not express the benefit this procedure has produced. I have not had a single prostate medication in a year. No more side effects. I have no retention and have can void in seconds. Amazing procedure and Dr. Cohen did an perfect job. I had another procedure 5 years ago that did nothing. He is my PC physicians Dr. and I am so glad I found him. He is very thorough and takes his time. Be patient and you will be rewarded.
About Dr. Daniel Cohen-Neamie, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1477582047
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- McGill University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen-Neamie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen-Neamie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen-Neamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen-Neamie has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen-Neamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Neamie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Neamie.
