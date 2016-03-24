Dr. Daniel Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cooke, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cooke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.
Dr. Cooke works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-8119
- 2 621 Memorial Dr Ste 617, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-7128
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooke?
I have seen Dr. Cooke four times for epidural steroid injections. Each and every time he does an excellent job. He is kind and empathetic but professional and very focused. He tells you everything he is going to do before he does it and makes sure you let him know if you are having any pain or discomfort so he can slow down. He is absolutely wonderful and I hope he never leaves!
About Dr. Daniel Cooke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154308906
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooke works at
Dr. Cooke has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.