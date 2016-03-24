Overview

Dr. Daniel Cooke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.



Dr. Cooke works at Memorial Hospital of South Bend in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.