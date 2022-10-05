Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel D'Andrea, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel D'Andrea, MD
Dr. Daniel D'Andrea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. D'Andrea works at
Dr. D'Andrea's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Community Hospital727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-6463
- 2 2100 Corlies Ave Ste 12, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 788-6463
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr D’Andrea is excellent. Very caring and spends time listening to my issues. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Daniel D'Andrea, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992763866
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Andrea works at
Dr. D'Andrea has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Andrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Andrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Andrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.