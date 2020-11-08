Dr. Daniel Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Neurosurgical Associates825 2nd Ave Ste B6, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 780-2690
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Davis is a top notch surgeon who attentively listens and advises accordingly. He helped me get back on track with my gastrointestinal issues after 2 years of waffling from my own personal docs and specialiasts in the area. All of them are doctors I no longer have a relationship with, by the way. I'd highly recommend Dr Davis simply based on my own experience, and that seems to be what these other folks experienced as well. Another observation was that he was always in the company of some young and brilliant doctor in training, carefully sharing and explaining everything to them as well as me. It's the model for how things ought to happen in a doctor's office imho.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114967353
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.