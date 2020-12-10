Dr. Dawson II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD
Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Altru Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Dawson II's Office Locations
Magruder Eye Institute1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 893-8200
University of Florida1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Monadnock Eye Associates454 Old Street Rd Ste 204, Peterborough, NH 03458 Directions (603) 924-7070
Uf Health Diabetes Education Program2000 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dawson is very knowledgeable and used his skill and experience in my examination.
About Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
- 1659310779
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson II has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawson II speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.