Overview of Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD

Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Altru Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Dawson II works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Peterborough, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.