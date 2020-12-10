See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD

Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Altru Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Dawson II works at Magruder Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Peterborough, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dawson II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magruder Eye Institute
    1911 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 893-8200
  2. 2
    University of Florida
    1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-8787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Monadnock Eye Associates
    454 Old Street Rd Ste 204, Peterborough, NH 03458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 924-7070
  4. 4
    Uf Health Diabetes Education Program
    2000 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-7080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Altru Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Farsightedness
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Visual Field Defects
Blindness
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Dr. Dawson is very knowledgeable and used his skill and experience in my examination.
    — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Dawson II, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1659310779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
