Overview

Dr. Daniel Eckert, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Eckert works at Mercy Heart Institute in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.