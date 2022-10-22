Dr. Daniel El-Bogdadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Bogdadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel El-Bogdadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 942-7600
Arthritis & Rheumatism Associates3027 Javier Rd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (301) 942-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot believe that anyone could have a bad experience as I have found Dr El-Bogadi to be pleasant, professional and thorough answering all of my questions fully and within my ability to understand. He is one of the best doctors by whom I have had the pleasure to be treated. And quite successfully I might add.
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1528186285
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. El-Bogdadi has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Bogdadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Bogdadi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
