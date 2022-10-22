Overview of Dr. Daniel El-Bogdadi, MD

Dr. Daniel El-Bogdadi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. El-Bogdadi works at ARTHRITIS & RHEUMATISM ASSOC in Rockville, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.