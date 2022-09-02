Dr. Tae Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tae Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Tae Chung, MD
Dr. Tae Chung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Fauquier Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Reston Rheumatology & Arthritis Center1830 Town Center Dr Ste 308, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Chung for several years. He is a great doctor. He is very patient and explains everything and all options available. He listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions. The staff is wonderful as well.
About Dr. Tae Chung, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Korean
- 1922118306
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
