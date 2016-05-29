Overview of Dr. Daniel Farber, MD

Dr. Daniel Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.