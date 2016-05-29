Dr. Daniel Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Farber, MD
Dr. Daniel Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber's Office Locations
- 1 145 King of Prussia Rd Fl 3, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-5700
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Pennsylvania Hospital230 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3668
-
3
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (215) 829-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
I had my Achilles rupture repaired by Dr. Farber and he did a great job!! It was a terrible injury and thanks to the Dr I'm back to work in the fire Dept even after facing the posibility of not being able to go back!! Thanks for your great work!!!
About Dr. Daniel Farber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477557346
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.