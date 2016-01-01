Overview of Dr. Daniel Felbaum, MD

Dr. Daniel Felbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC.



Dr. Felbaum works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.