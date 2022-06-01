Overview of Dr. Daniel Fields, MD

Dr. Daniel Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Fields works at Howard G Scott MD PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.