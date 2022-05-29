Dr. Daniel Friedlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Friedlich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Friedlich, MD
Dr. Daniel Friedlich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They completed their residency with ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Friedlich works at
Dr. Friedlich's Office Locations
-
1
Ucsd Neurosurgery25150 Hancock Ave Ste 210, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 587-3739
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The best neurosurgeon that you could ever meet. Usually people that complain about him didn’t hear what they want to hear. He’s a conservative surgeon and very precise. If you talk non-sense he will ignore you. He takes his job seriously and will not sugarcoat anything. He has the biggest heart and cares about his patients that take him seriously and respect him. This man doesn’t mind not sleeping to save many patients lives. He is a blessing to all the patients he come across with. Thank you for what you do day in day out.
About Dr. Daniel Friedlich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1073713657
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Friedlich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedlich accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedlich works at
Dr. Friedlich has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlich.
