Dr. Daniel Frisch, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Frisch, MD
Dr. Daniel Frisch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Frisch's Office Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
REALLY GREAT PHYSICIAN. KNOWLEDGABLE AND VERY SKILLED.
About Dr. Daniel Frisch, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1760590749
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frisch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frisch speaks Italian and Spanish.
464 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
