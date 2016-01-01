Overview

Dr. Daniel Fung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Fung works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.