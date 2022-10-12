Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groblewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD
Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Groblewski works at
Dr. Groblewski's Office Locations
Neurology Specialists of Jacksonville3627 University Blvd S Ste 255, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 644-3313Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you have been seeing a doctor for years and have done everything they recommended, but nothing is improving (or if it's getting worse), call Dr. Groblewski! Dr. G has gone above and beyond to help not only me but a few friends and family as well. Many doctors pretend like they know everything, but Dr. G explains things honestly and with compassion. When we reached a point where all treatments and testing were not giving us answers, he still kept with me. He doesn't write off or give up on his patients, especially the more complicated cases. You can tell that this man lives to help those that others give up on. Staffing changes have made the front office experience not as pleasant, but what really matters is the one of a kind care you’ll get from Dr. G. Just like other offices, you may have to wait longer than expected, but once you get back there he gives you the attention you need. If you want answers and to live a better life, schedule an appt with Dr. Groblewski!
About Dr. Daniel Groblewski, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821179888
Education & Certifications
- Chapel Hill Hospitals - Chapel Hill NC|UNC Hosp, Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- ECU - Pitt Memorial Hospital - Greenville NC|Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Dr. Groblewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groblewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groblewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groblewski works at
Dr. Groblewski has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groblewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Groblewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groblewski.
