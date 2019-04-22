Overview

Dr. Daniel Haithcock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thomaston, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Haithcock works at Georgia Heart Physicians, LLC in Thomaston, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.