Overview of Dr. Daniel Hayward, MD

Dr. Daniel Hayward, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgman, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Hayward works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.