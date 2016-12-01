Overview of Dr. Daniel Holtz, MD

Dr. Daniel Holtz, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Holtz works at Daniel Holtz, MD | Wellstar Hand Surgery in Acworth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.