Overview of Dr. Daniel Hu, MD

Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Medical Center



They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.