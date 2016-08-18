See All Ophthalmologists in Falmouth, MA
Dr. Daniel Hu, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Hu, MD

Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Medical Center

They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hu's Office Locations

    186 Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 635-0489
    Plymouth Laser and Surgical Center
    146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 534-7580
    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
    88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-4848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer

Stye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2016
    I sought out an ophthalmologist due to halo/starburst which I thought was related to cataract. In part it was but Dr Hu diagnosed another more serious condition. I'm an RN and ask a lot of questions, he answered them all. He's an impressive clinician. The tech who did some routine stuff really ought to find another job though, she was distracted and disinterested. But it's Dr Hu who is being graded her.
    Steve in Plympton, MA — Aug 18, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205916442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Internship
    • Musc Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

