Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD
Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Jefferson Highway Office1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His PA and nurses are a team. They listen and encourage
About Dr. Daniel Johnson, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841565173
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
