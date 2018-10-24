Overview of Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, DO

Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Kassicieh works at Sarasota Neurology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.