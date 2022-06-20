Overview of Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD

Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Krivoy works at NeuroEyeOrbit Institute in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.