Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD

Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Krivoy works at NeuroEyeOrbit Institute in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krivoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Vision Center Inc.
    9808 Venice Blvd Ste 400, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 838-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Entropion
Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 20, 2022
    After having been through two previous doctors, one of whom had a God complex and the other, a “get them in and get them out” attitude, Dr. Krivoy was simply a pro who was careful and exceedingly thorough before he agreed to perform both glaucoma and cataract surgery on me, took the time to answer my countless questions and had a great attitude throughout. But once the decision was made, both he and his staff were ultra organized, professional and a pleasure to deal with, including the insanity of insurance companies. The surgeries were totally successful and stress-free. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
    Jon Maas — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679531974
    Education & Certifications

    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krivoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krivoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krivoy works at NeuroEyeOrbit Institute in Culver City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krivoy’s profile.

    Dr. Krivoy has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

