Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD
Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Krivoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Krivoy's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Vision Center Inc.9808 Venice Blvd Ste 400, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 838-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krivoy?
After having been through two previous doctors, one of whom had a God complex and the other, a “get them in and get them out” attitude, Dr. Krivoy was simply a pro who was careful and exceedingly thorough before he agreed to perform both glaucoma and cataract surgery on me, took the time to answer my countless questions and had a great attitude throughout. But once the decision was made, both he and his staff were ultra organized, professional and a pleasure to deal with, including the insanity of insurance companies. The surgeries were totally successful and stress-free. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Daniel Krivoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679531974
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krivoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krivoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krivoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krivoy works at
Dr. Krivoy has seen patients for Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krivoy speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.