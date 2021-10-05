Dr. Daniel Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lombardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lombardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Locations
Beverly Medical Associates30 Tozer Rd Ste 102, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 712-1100
Lahey Cardiology Beverly75 Herrick St Ste 206, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-8400Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lombardi is my new cardiologist. I am very happy to find a very good cardiologist who is so concerned with his patients and honest. He is a doctor who is knowledgeable & detailed about the conditions of his patients & explain it very well to the patient. He has a great personality that the patient will be at ease to talk to. My husband highly recommend Dr. Lombardi to those who are looking for a good cardiologist.
About Dr. Daniel Lombardi, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
