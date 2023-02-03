See All Radiation Oncologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Mark, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (20)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Mark, MD

Dr. Daniel Mark, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Coll Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Mark works at GenesisCare US in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    GenesisCare US
    1309 N Flagler Dr Ste B, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-1272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer
Radiation Therapy
Cancer
Radiation Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Daniel Mark, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902291412
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwell Health
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai/Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

