Dr. Daniel Mark, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Mark, MD
Dr. Daniel Mark, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Coll Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Mark's Office Locations
GenesisCare US1309 N Flagler Dr Ste B, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 472-1272
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My care was provided as outlined by a caring compassionate team lead by Dr. Mark
About Dr. Daniel Mark, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health
- Mount Sinai/Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
