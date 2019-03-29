Dr. Daniel Martin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Martin Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5015B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5850
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Martin replaced both hips without incident, and, offered very good post surgery care. He is professional and makes you feel that he is concerned about your medical health. I always felt confident in his care.
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Martin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.