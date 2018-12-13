Dr. Meikle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Meikle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Meikle, MD
Dr. Daniel Meikle, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Meikle works at
Dr. Meikle's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists of Northern Virginia44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 246, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-3200
-
2
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
-
3
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
-
4
Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine and44035 Riverside Pkwy, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 209-6465
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meikle?
My PCP recommended Dr. Meikle and I'm so glad she did. I was apprehensive about seeing a surgeon, but he quickly put me at ease. He is very conservative in recommending surgery. It was only after exhausting other options did he recommend a need for surgery. He explained what to expect and patiently answered my questions and concerns. His staff is also great, very compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Daniel Meikle, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1356662688
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meikle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meikle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meikle works at
Dr. Meikle has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meikle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meikle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meikle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meikle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meikle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.