Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM
Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They completed their residency with Westview Hospital - Indianapolis|Westview Hospital-Indianapolis
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Nashville Podiatry336 SUMNER HALL DR, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 488-6776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nashville Podiatry353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 101A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 592-2702
Nashville Podiatry3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2188Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After experiencing someone with no patience or bedside manner and a rough approach to a foot wound, we found Dr Mendoza. My daughter and I were so relieved. Patient, knowledgeable, caring, diligent, and eager to address our needs. Quickly worked us in and promptly scheduled next steps for us. We cannot recommend him enough. He is wonderful!!
About Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1902883465
Education & Certifications
- Westview Hospital - Indianapolis|Westview Hospital-Indianapolis
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.