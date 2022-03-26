See All Podiatrists in Gallatin, TN
Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Gallatin, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM

Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They completed their residency with Westview Hospital - Indianapolis

Dr. Mendoza works at Nashville Podiatry in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Podiatry
    336 SUMNER HALL DR, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 488-6776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Nashville Podiatry
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 101A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 592-2702
  3. 3
    Nashville Podiatry
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2188
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 26, 2022
    After experiencing someone with no patience or bedside manner and a rough approach to a foot wound, we found Dr Mendoza. My daughter and I were so relieved. Patient, knowledgeable, caring, diligent, and eager to address our needs. Quickly worked us in and promptly scheduled next steps for us. We cannot recommend him enough. He is wonderful!!
    C Garner — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM

    Specialties
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902883465
    Education & Certifications

    Westview Hospital - Indianapolis
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mendoza, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

