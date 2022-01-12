Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO
Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
TX Spine & Joint8830 Long Point Rd Ste 502, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (832) 849-0909Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first experience with Dr Nguyen. First impressions are everything. From the time I first spoke with him just to say hello, I knew I was in good hands. I suffer from anxiety for 20+ years and Dr Nguyen was able to cater to my needs. Not only was he careful, mindful and patient, he verbally walked me through the entire process. The pain I have been going through in the past few years has been excrutiating. With acute pain in the last week with no end in sight, I finally am able to exhale, even if its just for today. Dr Nguyen has fantastic bed-side manner; he doesn't see you as just a number but remembers that he works with actual people. In this day in age, we need more people to learn from his skills and talents of not only medical science, but to appeal to our humanity. I am so thankful for coming in and meeting him. I knew what I wanted and wasn't sure what I needed to get there, but Dr Nguyen knew exactly to get me to there! Thank you kindly!
About Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
